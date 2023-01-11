Carrie Underwood prepares for time away from husband and children as second leg of tour approaches The country music star shares two sons with husband Mike Fisher

Carrie Underwood loves nothing more than being at home with her children and husband, so her latest revelation will be a difficult pill to swallow.

The singer has revealed that she'll leave her home in Nashville, Tennessee and her family too to embark on the second leg of her Denim and Rhinestones tour.

Taking to Instagram, Carrie wrote: "Only a few more weeks and WE ARE BACK for Leg 2! MIAMI, here we come…LET’S GO!!! #DenimAndRhinestonesTour: carrieunderwoodofficial.com/tour."

She added a clip of herself on stage and fans went wild for the announcement. "I CANT WAIT," wrote one, enthusiastically, as another added: "Saw her in Houston! It was an amazing concert! If you are thinking about going, go! You will NOT be disappointed."

While Carrie is excited to get back on stage, she'll be upset to leave her loved ones behind.

The country star appeared on Lorraine last year, and opened up about her family life away from the spotlight with host Lorraine Kelly.

Carrie will return to the stage in Miami very soon

The Grammy-winning artist made a surprising revelation to the TV presenter too, admitting that while her life is incredibly glamorous at work, when it comes to being at home - she's just like any other working mom. "When I'm home, I'm mom - making lunches," she shared.

The singer also opened up about her time in Las Vegas, where she had her residency, Reflection, for six months.

Carrie successfully juggles family life and her career too

During that time, Carrie's children, Isaiah and Jacob came to visit their mom towards the end of its run, in order to keep their lives as stable as possible for the rest of the time.

"They usually will come out towards the end of my run there. One of them is at school so we try to keep their lives as normal as possible. But they enjoy coming out," she said.

