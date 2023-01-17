Eva Mendes impresses fans as she details her and her daughters' favorite pastime The actress is a doting mother-of-two

Eva Mendes seems to be soaking up every minute she has with her daughters as the second semester of school rolls around.

Though notoriously private when it comes to her personal life and her daughters with Ryan Gosling, the star gave fans some insight into what she does to keep both herself and her daughters entertained.

Eva and Ryan have two daughters together, Esmeralda Amada, eight, and Amada Lee, six. The couple has been together since 2011, and though the actress has previously referenced Ryan as her husband, the two have never confirmed any marriage reports.

The mother-of-two took to Instagram following the long weekend to give a rare but sweet update on life as a mother-of-two, revealing that one of her and her girls' favorites activities to do together is going to watch a ballet.

She shared a black-and-white clip of herself in which a voice-over says: "Okay let me tell you what. This one, this is my favorite, Wait, wait, wait, this one, that's it. No, no, hold on, this is my favorite."

Meanwhile, she is pulling several different brochures of a variety of ballet ensembles and showing them to the camera.

The star's two daughters appear to have developed a love for the ballet

"Drama!" she exclaimed in the caption, before revealing: "I love taking my girls to the theatre! Even if it’s not an 'amazing' performance, it always leaves us feeling so inspired, so connected."

Eva then added: "Also, supporting local theatre, supporting the arts is my happy place," before asking fans: "You?"

Eva and Ryan have always kept both their relationship and their daughters away from the spotlight

Fans were promptly impressed with her mother-daughter activity of choice, praising her in the comments section for exposing her daughters to different displays of culture from an early age.

"This is great to do. Opening your children to culture," one fan wrote, as others gushed: "My happy place is following smart people like you," and: "Sounds wonderful," as well as: "Memories in the making."

