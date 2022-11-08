Eva Mendes' latest glimpse into motherhood with Ryan Gosling leaves us confused: 'I didn't dare ask' The Hitch star couldn't quite figure it out either

Eva Mendes' candid and quick glimpses into life as a doting mother to her two daughters, Esmeralda, eight, and Amada, six, often delight fans.

However, she sometimes does share the more childlike and often confusing moments that come from them as well, like a recent set of photos.

VIDEO: Eva Mendes' daughter takes photos of famous mum

The actress shared a series of stylish pictures of herself posing in a black tee with a matching hat near a gorgeous waterside location with the crystal clear water spreading out behind her.

While her poses got progressively cheekier, she added that it was her older daughter that had taken the shots for a reason she couldn't quite decipher.

"My 8-year-old took these because…she said I look like a sculpture," she finally wrote with a laughing emoji, then adding: "I didn't dare ask why."

Earlier in the week, the star took to Instagram with a photograph of herself in an optical illusion exhibit, where she bent under a plate of fake fruit with her head in the middle and glared at the camera.

Eva was left confused as to why her daughter took pictures of her

To those unfamiliar, it looked like her head was presented with the plate, and she used it to make her own candid comment, simply writing: "Motherhood," with no other context.

While the photograph may have seemed out of place, to many of her fans, it was a representation of her quirky sense of humor that they'd come to love.

"I chuckle when you post these weird things. I so appreciate weird," one commented, while another wrote: "What magic is this?!"

"Omg you are the best," a third said, while a fourth gushed: "Being a mother is such a blessing!" with a heart emoji.

Funnily enough, she wasn't sure she wanted to find out

In an interview with People, the Hitch star confessed that she wasn't into the idea of motherhood till she met now partner Ryan Gosling, saying: "I never wanted babies before until I fell in love with Ryan, and it kind of worked out to where I was 40 and having my first baby."

