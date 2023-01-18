Ola Jordan wows in new bikini photo after weight loss transformation The former Strictly star has lost over three stone

Ola Jordan stunned fans once again on Wednesday as she posed in a skimpy blue bikini for another amazing before-and-after weight loss photo.

The former Strictly dancer took to Instagram, where she posted the new image.

It showed her smiling on the left side of the photo as she modelled a light blue bikini in a bigger size, while on the right, she showcased her newly-toned figure in a smaller swimsuit in the same colour.

In the 'after' part of the picture, the mum-of-one's hair was pulled into a high ponytail and she beamed with pride.

Ola captioned the picture: "Happy in both - definitely more confident in the second. And definitely healthier too. I was almost 12 Stone in that first picture so at my height that made me borderline clinically obese.

"Starting to exercise again at that size wasn’t easy either. It's like I was carrying [my daughter] Ella on my back (and more!). So I know it's tough to motivate yourself to start any kind of fitness regime.

Ola shared the new photo on Instagram

"But am just so glad - with James - that I made that first step. And five months later had lost 3 and a half stone and now feel back to my best self. I hope that gives you a bit of hope and inspiration to get started.

"Thousands of you have now joined our Dance Shred gang and are losing weight and - most importantly - having fun doing it learning how to dance. So why not joint the party - check it out via the link in my bio…"

Ola is a devoted mum to daughter Ella

Ola's fans were quick to support her, with their comments including: "What makes it even nicer is you & James are actually interested in our journeys not just cashing in… hats off to such a lovely couple with an even lovelier lil Ella".

Others added: "You look fabulous! I will be joining you on Monday" and: "You are so very beautiful".

