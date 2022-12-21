Was Rebekah Vardy found guilty of leaking Coleen Rooney's posts? Did she admit to it? Here's what happened after the Wagatha Christie trial

The Channel 4 series, Vardy v Rooney: A Courtroom Drama, follows the real-life libel case between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy, which was escalated to the High Court of Justice.

Having commenced on 10 May 2022 until the final ruling, which was announced in July of the same year, the infamous 'Wagatha Christie' trial had fans captivated, but was Rebekah Vardy ever found guilty of leaking Coleen Rooney's posts? And did she ever admit to it? Here's what we know…

What happened between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy?

The libel case originally began after Coleen Rooney published a tweet in October 2019, accusing Rebekah Vardy of leaking private information to The Sun. Explaining that after "a few years" she had realised that someone following her private Instagram account had been sharing "so much information," about her life, Coleen revealed that she had devised a plan to work out who was responsible.

The trial began after Coleen Rooney accused Rebekah Vardy of leaking her private Instagram posts

"To try and prove this, I came up with an idea," she wrote. "I blocked everyone from viewing my stories except ONE account." Recalling how she had shared fake stories to see if they appeared in The Sun, Coleen then concluded:

"I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them. It's………….Rebekah Vardy's account."

Resulting in a full denial from Rebekah, the wife of Jamie Vardy then escalated the case to the High Court of Justice, announcing that she was suing Coleen Rooney for defamation.

Was Rebekah Vardy found guilty of leaking Coleen Rooney's posts?

On Friday 29 July, Rebekah Vardy lost her libel case after the judge – Mrs Justice Steyn – found that she was "directing Ms Watt to the private Instagram account, sending her screenshots of Mrs Rooney's posts, drawing attention to items of potential interest to the press, and answering additional queries raised by the press via Ms Watt".

Rebekah Vardy lost her libel case against Coleen Rooney in July 2022

"Ms Watt" refers to Rebekah's agent at the time, Caroline Watt, who was believed to have acted as a go-between for Rebekah and The Sun.

The judge's statement also added: "In my judgement, it is likely that Ms Vardy deliberately deleted her WhatsApp chat with Ms Watt, and that Ms Watt deliberately dropped her phone in the sea."

Concluding, the judge explained: "I have found that Ms Vardy and Ms Watt have deliberately deleted or destroyed evidence."

Has Rebekah Vardy ever admitted to leaking Coleen Rooney's posts?

Rebekah Vardy has continued to deny that she was responsible for leaking Coleen Rooney's Instagram posts. Following the ruling, she released a statement that said:

Rebekah Vardy said that the judge "got it wrong and this is something I cannot accept"

"I am extremely sad and disappointed at the decision that the judge has reached. It is not the result that I had expected, nor believe was just. I brought this action to vindicate my reputation and am devastated by the judge's finding."

She added: "The judge accepted that publication of Coleen's post was not in the 'public interest' and she also rejected her claim that I was the 'Secret Wag'. But as for the rest of her judgment, she got it wrong and this is something I cannot accept."

