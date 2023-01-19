Gemma Atkinson is a doting mum to three-year-old daughter, Mia, and also the owner of two beloved dogs, Norman and Ollie.

The two pooches are also close with young Mia, so Gemma was surprised when he fans informed her about a video from a dog trainer that had labelled her as a "bad example" when it came to surrounding Mia with animals, with some in the comments going so far as to call the mum-of-one "irresponsible."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gemma explained the situation to her fans, saying: "Thanks for the msgs re the dog trainer using my video in a negative way.

"I've reached out to her privately and it's been removed. I have the utmost respect for anyone who works with animals, but it was really disheartening to see my video was used as a 'bad example' and the comments 'so irresponsible."

She added: "I know my dogs, I know my child and I know I'm a responsible owner any anyone who owns a pet should be."

She finished her statement by again thanking the fans who had alerted her to the video in the first place.

Gemma shared a strong message

To then prove her point she shared some photos of Norman and Ollie spending time with Mia when she was much younger, posting: "Norman has sat practically close to or on Mia since day one. And so has Ollie."

She then added that the dogs had never been left alone with Mia even though she trusted them "wholeheartedly" and she made sure that the pair never felt "left out".

Mia has grown up with dogs around her

The controversy arose after Gemma shared a video of a younger Mia having a cry and pulling on the tag of Norman, which the actress said showed the "calming power of dogs".

Although Mia had been in tears she became happier as she played with the dog, who sat there calmly during the interaction, with Mia's father, Gorka, close to his daughter, and even gave the pooch a rub on the head.

