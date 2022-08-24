Gemma Atkinson claps back after fans express concern over Mia's health The former Strictly star has defended herself

Gemma Atkinson defended her own parenting decision on Wednesday when she sent a response to fans after she received messages of concern over daughter Mia's health.

READ: Gemma Atkinson documents struggles of having 'nothing' or 'no one' as fiancé Gorka leaves home for Strictly rehearsals

The former Hollyoaks actress shared a candid video of her three-year-old enjoying an ice cream and sharing it with the dog before putting it back in her mouth. The issue here would have been the germs from inside of the dog's mouth that fans were worried about Mia then having, but Gemma has explained her decison...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson sparks parenting backlash over latest video of Mia

In a message to her followers on Instagram Stories, Gemma wrote: "A lot of anger today about Mia sharing a lolly with Noman. KIDS NEED GERMS. If you think that's bad, you should see me wrestling with her to not open sanitary bins in public loos! Or when she used to share her dummy with other kids at nursery, or when she comes home from nan's covered in mud from playing [in] the park. Also, dogs have bacteria in their mouth, but not as much as humans [thumbs up emoji]."

Gemma reassured her fans with a message

Gemma is passionate about speaking out when it comes to her parenting decisions, and she's also stepped in to defend her fiancé Gorka Marquez too.

In an interview in The Sun's Fabulous magazine, Gemma revealed that Gorka and herself received negative comments when their daughter Mia was born after he embarked on the Strictly tour just days after her arrival.

MORE: Gemma Atkinson makes controversial comment on marriage plans with Gorka

SEE: Gemma Atkinson shows off her teeth transformation – and fans are impressed

"We got a lot of grief for that. He had people messaging him saying: 'What kind of father chooses his work over his child?'

"They didn’t realise he was contractually obliged – and how do they expect him to fund this child without working?"

Gemma and Gorka hope to expand their family

Will Gemma and Gorka have any more children together? Speaking on Steph's Packed Lunch last year, Gemma opened up about her hopes to have another baby with Gorka, explaining: "I'm at the stage where I want a sister or brother for Mia.

"The first few months of Mia's life, I kept saying to my partner, Gorka, 'I'm not going through that again'. I've now come of it, and I feel I could."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.