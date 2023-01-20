Kevin Clifton's sister Joanne shares sweet post after Stacey Dooley welcomes baby girl The former Strictly winner has become and aunty for the first time

Joanne Clifton is celebrating an incredible milestone this week – becoming an aunty for the first time. Taking to Instagram after her brother Kevin Clifton and girlfriend Stacey Dooley announced the birth of their first child together, Joanne shared how she was feeling.

"Me and @aj_jenksuk are the proudest Auntie and Uncle to baby Minnie. @keviclifton and @sjdooley are already the BEST Mummy and Daddy !!!" she posted alongside the same photo shared by the new parents, a white envelope with the words "Minnie's parents" written on it.

VIDEO: Stacey Dooley shows off bare baby bump weeks before welcoming daughter

Loading the player...

Joanne and her boyfriend of several years, AJ Jenks, were quickly inundated with congratulatory messages. Kevin and Joanne have an incredibly close relationship. Joanne spoke about their special bond in an interview with HELLO! in 2016. She said: "He is one year and 11 days older than me. When we were younger, our mum used to dress us in matching colours and a lot of people thought we were twins.

"We've always been close but me winning Strictly [in 2016] has somehow brought us closer."

Joanne pictured alongside Kevin, Stacey and Janette Manrara before the birth

At the time of her win, she said: "Kevin has been in the final for four years now so the first thing I said to him when the camera was turned off was 'Sorry'. He said, 'Don't ever say that again because there's no one in this room who could be more proud of you than me. You're my little sister and I want you to do well.'"

New parents Stacey and Kevin are yet to reveal the first photo of their baby daughter, however, following her birth, the proud dad revealed a sweet tribute to his firstborn.

The smitten couple first crossed paths on the set of Strictly Come Dancing after being partnered together for the hit series.

Joanne and Kevin have a close relationship

The dancing duo successfully shimmied their way into the final before eventually lifting the coveted Glitterball trophy.

After a whirlwind romance, the duo went public with their romance in April 2019 before announcing their pregnancy news in August 2022.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.