Everything Simone Biles has said about having babies with fiancé Jonathan Owens The pair became engaged in February of 2022

It has been nearly a year since Simone Biles got engaged to her partner Jonathan Owens, and though the couple have yet to tie the knot, fans are already wondering what their next steps are.

The two, who are 25 and 27 years old, got engaged in February of 2022 after meeting in 2020 via the exclusive dating app favored by celebrities, Raya.

Though it is unclear how far in advance they are in the wedding planning process or if their nuptials are already fast approaching, fans of the couple are one step ahead of them, already wondering if they will start a family soon.

Shortly after Simone announced the news of their engagement, which she did with a photo on Instagram capturing their Houston, Texas proposal – "The easiest yes. I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! Let's get married FIANCÉ," she wrote at the time – she held an Ask Me Anything on her Instagram Stories.

It didn't take long for one of her followers to wonder what their baby plans were, to which the Olympian replied that it was definitely in their future.

"God willing one day, but taking everything one step at a time. Definitely future plans," she said.

The star amassed over three million likes for her proposal announcement

Revealing that it was a conversation the two had already had, she admitted: "So, I want two kids. He always says he wants a football team, but he usually says three. We'll see."

Though it seems motherhood is still, understandably, far away for the athlete, she recently got a taste of it when her brother welcomed his own child in November of 2022.

Simone became an aunt just ahead of the new year

She took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her followers, sharing a photo of herself cradling the newborn.

"My precious little niece made her debut Friday. I'm so proud to be your TT & I'm excited to spoil you!" she wrote at the time.

