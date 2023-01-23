Strictly's Kevin Clifton is one proud new dad in latest update following daughter's birth The Strictly pro dancer and girlfriend Stacey Dooley welcomed their first child together last week

Kevin Clifton is clearly still on cloud nine after welcoming his first child with his girlfriend Stacey Dooley.

The happy couple announced their daughter's birth last week by sharing a photo of a white envelope with the words "Minnie's parents" written across it, and a week later, the professional dancer is still punching the air.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, six days after their initial announcement, Kevin shared one simple message with his fans which read "Minnie" followed by a red heart.

Fans rushed to comment on the sweet post, many discussing the newborn baby phase.

"This is when you can't stop looking at them and you know you'd go to the ends of the earth to make them happy. Congratulations to you both," one wrote, whilst another added: "Being a parent is the most amazing privilege to have, it will bring its highs and lows, however all the highs outweigh the late nights, sleepless nights etc. enjoy every second of the ride, it goes so very quick, Minnie has the most inspirational parents x."

Kevin shared his daughter's name with Twitter fans on Sunday

A third remarked: "I bet you're both besotted! Congratulations & enjoy every moment. Very happy for you all!"

The couple are yet to show a picture of Minnie, but over the weekend, new mum Stacey took to her Stories to reflect on new motherhood in a highly relatable way.

Kevin and Stacey met on Strictly Come Dancing and have been together ever since

The presenter and documentary maker re-posted an image of award-winning actress Jennifer Coolidge in a range of her iconic roles, several of which showed her looking upset, confused or stressed.

Their first daughter was born last week

The image was headed: "What kind of Jennifer Coolidge weekend are you planning?" Stacey quipped: "Actual images of me as a Mum", then, referring to an image of the performer smoking and drinking, added jokingly: "(apart from 6 before I get cancelled)."

