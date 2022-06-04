Jamie Redknapp tries getting baby Raphael to follow in his footsteps in sweet photo The former footballer is a dad-of-three

Although the weather can be a bit hit or miss at the moment, Jamie Redknapp has made the most of the sunshine as he cooked a barbeque in the back garden.

PHOTOS: Jamie and Frida Redknapp's adorable blended family of 7 children

And as he cooked, he made sure that his youngest son, Raphael, who was born last November, would follow in his footsteps as the youngster watched on. The doting dad had set the scene up so that his baby son could watch him prepare the food, as the toddler sat in a marine-themed baby bouncer that featured starfish, octopuses and other brightly-coloured fish.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Redknapp's son Raphael takes after him in the sweetest way

Jamie raised a glass as he prepared the meal and captioned the sweet shot: "Watch and learn my boy. Green egg time."

WOW: Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida shows off toned physique during steamy workout session

MORE: Jamie Redknapp is one proud uncle as he celebrates amazing family news

He tagged his wife, Frida, and added a heart and wine glass emoji to the post, as well as a sticker with a green barbeque that carried the message: "Big green egg."

The star's post also gave fans a glimpse inside his luscious garden that featured brick walls and a great open patio space for Jamie to cook.

Alongside his barbeque, the outdoor area contained all the necessary shelving to keep all of its equipment as well as an assortment of potted plants to give the garden a bit of life.

Jamie hoped that Raphael would take after him

Jamie has been sharing plenty of insights into baby Raphael's life and last month he thrilled his followers, as he shared a rare family photo as Raphael was cradled by his mother, Sandra.

READ: Jamie Redknapp unites fans as he shares adorable photo of baby Raphael

MORE: Jamie Redknapp divides fans with adorable new photo of son Raphael

The young boy was in a white T-shirt playing with some toys, while Sandra balanced him on her knee. She looked incredibly elegant, as she styled out a green blazer and white shirt with an opulent gold button as an accessory.

"Nanny Redknapp love for Raphael," the father-of-three lovingly captioned the shot, adding a heart emoji at the end.

The footballer has shared plenty of moments from his young son's life

Fans loved the family moment, as one wrote: "Raphael born into a beautiful family with the world (literally) at his feet - I cannot wait to watch this little lovely grow."

SEE: Jamie Redknapp shares hilarious photo of baby Raphael

READ: Jamie Redknapp pays tribute to 'incredible' wife Frida in rare display of affection

A second shared: "What a beautiful photo," while a third posted: "Grandad's double," and a fourth penned: "He is just the cutest."

And others praised Sandra, as one said: "Your mum is a sweet heart," and another added: "Love Sandra's jacket xx."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.