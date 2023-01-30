Priyanka Chopra steps out with daughter Malti Marie to support Nick Jonas on big day The Jonas Brothers had a big day on Monday

It was a day of celebration in the Jonas household on Monday as the Jonas Brothers received their coveted stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The entire family was in attendance to witness the proud moment, including even the Jonas wives and the littlest members of the family. Check out an adorable glimpse into the moment below!

SEE: Priyanka Chopra shares first glimpse of Malti Marie during first public outing

Loading the player...

Priyanka Chopra also proudly supported her husband Nick Jonas and brothers-in-law, and her daughter, Malti Marie Jonas, also tagged along in adorable fashion.

Dressed in an off-white plaid jacket and shorts with a white shirt and headband to top it off, she looked as cute as could be while sitting with her mom.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra enjoys sun-soaked day at the beach with daughter Malti Marie

TRENDING NOW: Megan Fox sizzles in string bikini – and she's got blonde hair!

Joe Jonas' wife Sophie Turner and Kevin's wife Danielle were also in attendance, alongside the latter's daughters, Alena, eight, and Valentina, six.

It's an emotional time for Priyanka and Nick, who recently opened up in an interview with British Vogue about all things motherhood, including the emotional journey to getting Malti in their lives.

Priyanka and Malti were in attendance to cheer Nick on

Priyanka and Nick announced that they'd welcomed their daughter a year ago via surrogacy, although due to her being born a full trimester early, she remained in the NICU for 100 days.

"I was in the OR [operating room] when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand," she explained.

She also got emotional when mentioning how they dealt with their daughter being in the hospital for so long, with only the couple being able to visit.

MORE: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate baby Malti's first birthday 'in style'

ALSO POPULAR: David Muir shares family photograph from time away with rarely-seen parents

"We spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband's chest. I didn't know if she would make it or not," she recounted, describing their daily journeys to the NICU in hospitals near Los Angeles.

The Bollywood star even cleared the air on why they decided to opt for surrogacy, although they chose to keep a majority of the details private.

The Jonas Brothers received their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

"I had medical complications, this was a necessary step, and I'm so grateful I was in a position where I could do this," she explained.

"Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.