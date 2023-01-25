Priyanka Chopra enjoys sun-soaked day at the beach with daughter Malti Marie The Love Again star recently spoke of her journey to motherhood

Priyanka Chopra loves nothing more than getting the opportunity to spend time with her daughter Malti Marie Jonas, who just recently turned a year old.

The actress revealed that they were living out their day at the beach, sharing a photo of her daughter playing in the sand as adorable proof.

VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra shares heartwarming family video

Loading the player...

The toddler was dressed in a plush brown jacket with blue pants as she stared out at the sea with the setting sun beaming down on them.

"Afternoons like this," Priyanka wrote alongside the picture, a memory she was definitely proud to cherish.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra spotted on night out in a beautiful ruffled gold gown

TRENDING NOW: Fans express disappointment in NCIS Hawai'i as Yasmine Al-Bustami’s leave is extended

It's an emotional time for the star, who recently opened up in an interview with British Vogue about all things motherhood, including the emotional journey to getting Malti in their lives.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas announced that they'd welcomed their daughter a year ago via surrogacy, although due to her being born a full trimester early, she remained in the NICU for 100 days.

Priyanka and Malti spent their day at the beach

"I was in the OR [operating room] when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand," she explained.

She also got emotional when mentioning how they dealt with their daughter being in the hospital for so long, with only the couple being able to visit.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra announces new venture as she struts in a little black dress

ALSO POPULAR: Tom Cruise's son Connor celebrates famous dad's Oscar news

"We spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband's chest. I didn't know if she would make it or not," she recounted, describing their daily journeys to the NICU in hospitals near Los Angeles.

The Bollywood star even cleared the air on why they decided to opt for surrogacy, although chose to keep a majority of the details private.

The mother-daughter pair appeared in British Vogue together

"I had medical complications, this was a necessary step, and I'm so grateful I was in a position where I could do this," she explained.

"Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.