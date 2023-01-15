Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate baby Malti's first birthday 'in style' The stars welcomed their first daughter in 2022

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating quite the milestone for their family, as their daughter, Malti Marie, is officially one year old. The couple, who married in 2018, welcomed their first child on 15 January 2022 via surrogacy.

Though they have kept their daughter largely out of the spotlight, her dad couldn't help but give insight into what they were doing to celebrate her very first year.

During his latest appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the singer revealed they kept the holiday's festive energy going by celebrating baby Malti's birthday a tad bit early.

After what was an unexpectedly tumultuous start to Malti's life, Nick admitted to Kelly Clarkson: "We had to celebrate."

He explained they really made an effort to honor their first year as parents and celebrate as much as possible, adding: "She went through a pretty wild journey in the early part of her life, so we had to celebrate in style."

The first time father couldn't help but gush over his little girl as she marked this milestone, telling the host: "She's one. She's beautiful. It's amazing – the best."

The star gushed about his first year as a father-of-one

Nick and Priyanka confirmed the news of baby Malti's birth on 21 January 2022, though they had a rough start as a family-of-three.

Following her birth, Malti spent the first 100 days of her life in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Nick detailed Malti's first days in a touching post last year

It wasn't until May that she was finally able to be home with her parents, though her arrival was quite timely, as it coincided with Priyanka's very first year celebrating Mother's Day.

In a statement shared on Instagram at the time, Nick wrote: "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."

