Priyanka Chopra details difficult days during daughter Malti Marie's hospital stay The Love Again star spoke to British Vogue

Priyanka Chopra opened up in a new interview with British Vogue about her current life, specifically since having become a mother to daughter Malti Marie Jonas.

The actress talked about motherhood and living life with husband Nick Jonas while balancing their various responsibilities.

VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra shares heartwarming family video

Loading the player...

She got to talking about the surrogacy process, which resulted in them announcing her arrival in January after she'd spent 100 days in the NICU.

Malti was born a full trimester early, which had been termed "extremely premature" and Priyanka detailed the days they'd spent at the hospital.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra spotted on night out in a beautiful ruffled gold gown

TRENDING NOW: Where does Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin live now he's left his $27m NY townhouse?

"I was in the OR [operating room] when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand," she explained.

She also got emotional when mentioning how they dealt with their daughter being in the hospital for so long, with only the couple being able to visit her despite extended family being present as well.

Priyanka and Nick announced Malti's arrival in January 2022

"We spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband's chest. I didn't know if she would make it or not," she recounted, describing their daily journeys to the NICU in hospitals near Los Angeles.

However, Malti has since emerged healthy and happy, having just recently turned a year old and even making an appearance in the photoshoot with her mom as they both matched in all red.

MORE: Priyanka Chopra announces new venture as she struts in a little black dress

ALSO POPULAR: Dylan Dreyer shares exciting plans with husband and it's happening soon - exclusive

The Bollywood star even cleared the air on why they decided to opt for surrogacy, although chose to keep a majority of the details private.

"I had medical complications, this was a necessary step, and I'm so grateful I was in a position where I could do this," she explained.

The mother-daughter pair even made an appearance in the photoshoot together

"Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.