Kristen Bell surprises fans with radiant throwback pregnancy photo

Kristen Bell is a doting mother-of-two and of course looked radiant during both pregnancies with her children Delta, seven, and Lincoln, nine. The Hollywood star recently shared a glorious snap of herself when pregnant, and the image starred a beloved celebrity guest.

Kristen revealed her blossoming pregnant stomach in an image captioned: "10 tears ago," on social media. The star reclined on a sofa in a black long-sleeve top and jeans, showing off her midriff which was being held by actor Justin Long and comedian Ben Schwartz.

In the wholesome picture, Kristen wore her dark blonde hair down and smiled for the flashing camera.

The star shared the snap on Instagram for all her fans to dote upon. Unsurprisingly, Kristen's social media followers adored the throwback moment, with many leaving sweet comments. "This is amazing," one wrote, while another said: "All three of you somehow haven't aged in a decade." A third noted: "I love the proud throuple vibe."

Kristen and her husband Dax Shepard may have decided to keep their daughters out of the public eye, but the actress is still keen on sharing glimpses of their family life.

Speaking with E! News, Kristen detailed how her daughters have developed some seriously quick wit when speaking with their mom.

"The amount of insults that they can hurl at me in a very short period of time..." she joked, adding that: "It really brings me back down to earth."

She said: "I come home and they will just – they'll pull the rug out from under you so quickly," joking that if there were ever any plans to make a movie depicting her life, it should be called "My Kids Keep Me Grounded."

The mom-of-two has often been candid about the ups and downs of parenting, and once also said: "Parenting is a lot like sports – you're either winning or losing every minute of the day. Mostly losing, but that's what makes the winning so sweet, and fleeting. Being a parent is just weird, you know? And it helps to know you're not alone."

