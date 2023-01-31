Dylan Dreyer has fans seeing double with latest photos of baby son Rusty The Today star is a doting mom to three sons

Dylan Dreyer has incredibly strong genes! The Today star is a proud mom to three sons, and her youngest, Rusty, 15 months, is identical to his famous mom.

The NBC host took to Instagram this week to share a series of adorable pictures of her youngest working his way up the stairs, with a huge smile on his face. "Stairmaster" she captioned the image.

Fans were quick to remark on just how similar Rusty looked to Dylan in the comments section, with one writing: "He's your twin!" while another wrote: "He looks just like you." A third added: "He is your carbon copy."

Dylan shares Rusty, along with sons Calvin, seven, and Oliver, three, with husband Brian Fichera.

The family live in an apartment in New York City, close to the Today studios. It's been a busy time for the TV star, who last year filled in for co-star Al Roker during his extended time off the show after being hospitalized with blood clots.

It was a scary time for the Today team who are incredibly close off air, and Dylan recently opened up about covering for the beloved weatherman during an interview with HELLO!

Dylan Dreyer shared some adorable photos of her baby son Rusty

"I think there was a very real moment when we were all concerned," the mom-of-three added. "Not knowing what was going on and just praying and reaching out to find out information was hard. We were genuinely worried as friends."

She added: "When he started to get better, we were like, 'well, what does this mean? Is he gonna come back?'. Everyone kept saying that he would pull back and not work as much. I was like 'do you not know Al?'

Dylan is a proud mom to three young sons

"He is the hardest working person in this business. If he feels like he can work the way he always has, he will." Al has since been delighting viewers with his quick-wit since his return.

"The doctors fixed the problem," Dylan added. "He's back to himself, he's making jokes. It's like when he beat cancer. He comes back and you forget it ever happened. He's such a trooper and he's better than ever. And now I get to sleep past 4 o'clock in the morning too which is an added bonus."

