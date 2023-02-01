Amanda Owen sparks safety concerns with children's hazardous activity Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda has nine children

Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen has come under fire before for her unique parenting style, and on Tuesday the mum-of-nine sparked a debate over her children's safety.

The Yorkshire Shepherdess shared a series of photographs which appeared to be taken at their home of Ravenseat Farm, showing her eldest son Reuben chipping away at stone blocks and his younger siblings joining in the hard work.

"You rock Reuben! All day, working away to make a mounting block to put into a drystone wall.

Chips off the old block ! #yorkshire #crafting #rocks #stones #busy #drystonewall," Amanda wrote in the caption.

Fans were quick to point out the lack of eye protection warn by Reuben, as well as anyone else nearby.

"Hard working lad but should have eye protection," and "But please wear eye protection," were among the comments left below the images. A third follower penned: "Wear eye protection! Your eyes are precious. That goes for anyone near… like your sister."

Amanda shared this controversial update from the farm

Others praised Reuben's dedication, writing: "You are a clever man Reuben" and: "What an amazing young man, lovely to see your pictures."

The 19-year-old now has his own Channel 5 series, Beyond the Yorkshire Farm where cameras follow him and his famous father Clive during the running of his own digging business, R.Owen Contracting.

Amanda's eldest son has his own show

Fans have been loving the new show and took to Twitter to share their thoughts. One person said: "I think Reuben and his friends are the kind of role models this country desperately needs. Great to meet a host of new characters too. Lovely to learn more about Clive too. #BeyondTheYorkshireFarm."

LATEST: Amanda Owen shares relationship update seven months after marriage split

Reuben's girlfriend, Sarah Dow, also features on the show. Recently, the teenage mechanic marked their one-year anniversary with a sweet post to Instagram. Sharing a snap of the couple, he wrote: "Cheers @sarah11dow for not sacking me off yet. Been a full year."

