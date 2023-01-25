S.W.A.T star Shemar Moore welcomes first child with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon The former Criminal Minds star has had a baby girl

Shemar Moore is officially a dad! The S.W.A.T star announced his happy news on Instagram, revealing he and his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, have welcomed a baby girl.

The 52-year-old only revealed in January that he and Jesiree were expecting and shared a sweet video of their gender reveal party on Instagram, which they held at Shemar's jaw-dropping $5.8 million LA home.

Announcing the news of his little girl's arrival on Tuesday, Shemar posted on Instagram: "Ya boy is officially a Dad!!! Dreams come true!! The rest of my life is here!"

A spokesperson for the actor also confirmed the happy news to People, saying: "Shemar Moore and his partner, Jesiree Dizon, are happy to announce the birth of their baby girl." The rep added: "The family is very happy and healthy."

Shemar's followers were quick to send congratulatory messages to the new parents, with one writing: "So Happy for you guys! Congratulations n Welcome lil mama."

A second said: "I'm sooo happpppy for youuuu! AWWW. I know your heart is FULL. Congratulations, may this new chapter in your journey be full of joy, amusement, patience, and LOVE."

Shemar and Jesiree's daughter was born earlier than expected

Shemar shared his happy baby news on The Jennifer Hudson Show earlier this month and revealed that his daughter was due on the third anniversary of his beloved mother's death.

"I'm Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8," he said.

"And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy."

Shemar and Jesiree discovered they were having a girl in January

Admitting he thought he would never become a father, the former Criminal Minds star added: "I'm so excited. I'm sorry she can't be here. I was worried for a while that it was a 'that ship has sailed' kind of thing but God had my back, and things lined up.

"It's going to be the best part of... My life is already pretty grand, but I know whenever God does call my name, once I get this experience, I'll be able to go to heaven whole."

