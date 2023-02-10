Princess Kate and Prince William are so in sync as they coo over sweet baby The Prince and Princess of Wales are parents to Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four

Prince William and Princess Kate delighted royal fans on Thursday by stopping to chat to locals during their first joint official visit to Cornwall since taking on the titles of The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall. But one fan in particular caught their eye – a sweet little girl clad in a heart-print jumper.

How adorable are these photos of the Prince and Princess of Wales cooing over the cute baby girl? We’re used to seeing mother-of-three Princess Kate fussing over kids wherever she goes, and it was lovely to see William doing the same. In fact, Kate and William proved just how in sync they are by pulling near identical silly faces.

Prince William even gently prodded the little girl on the nose – and she returned the favour.

Royal fans loved the sweet interaction when it was shared by fan account @princesscatherineofwales on Instagram, quickly pointing out how similar the couple’s parenting styles are.

One enthused: "They both seem to love little kids - genuinely interested". Another fan commented: "You know they are PARENTS - so easy around children", while a third shared: "So beautiful and natural".

Royal fans shouldn't get their hopes up just yet about the possibility of the Waleses giving Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, another sibling.

While Kate has admitted to feeling "broody" in the past, she has joked that her husband worries about her working with small children because she always returns home wanting "another one".

Kate gets to interact with babies and children in her day-to-day royal engagements, as seen in the video below, particularly as one of her biggest focuses is the early years. How amazing is she with kids?

Meanwhile, the couple received a very warm reception as they arrived in Falmouth yesterday.

For their first stop, William and Kate visited the National Maritime Museum Cornwall. Princess Kate even had a go at racing model boats with children at the museum.

There was also another incredibly sweet moment when Kate was reunited with a former school teacher in Falmouth, with the pair sharing a warm hug and a chat.

