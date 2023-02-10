Royal Style Watch: From Princess Kate's Zara blazer to Princess Beatrice's Topshop dress See what outfits our favourite royal family members wore this week, including pregnant Princess Eugenie in Whistles

We may have been totally spoilt for choice with luxury looks served up by the royals as of late, but it was all about high street pieces this week. Affordable staples were on the sartorial menu thanks to the likes of the Princess of Wales, who swapped her designer labels for something a touch more shoppable as seen below.

WATCH: Kate Middleton shows off her strength training in a pair of skinny jeans

Loading the player...

The mother-of-one championed Zara in a classic white blazer, while Princess Beatrice opted for a nostalgic Topshop frock. Her younger sister Princess Eugenie quashed the age-old reputation of frumpy maternity wear in a printed Whistles number.

Still trumpeting the craftsmanship of luxury fashion, Queen Letizia of Spain mystified in an array of ensembles that added to her enviable archive.

Need some shopping inspiration? These royal ladies have got you covered…

The Princess of Wales' Zara blazer

On Wednesday, the ever-elegant Princess of Wales visited Landau Forte College Derby, alongside Captain Preet Chandi MBE to celebrate her return from her solo expedition across Antarctica.

The royal, who was Patron of Preet’s expedition, where Captain Chandi broke the world record for the furthest unsupported solo Polar expedition in history, wore a crisp white blazer from Zara, a white top, navy blue trousers and a pair of chunky white trainers by Veja.

The textured blazer from high street label Zara featured sharp shoulder pads, flap pockets and a double-breasted design, embellished with gold-toned buttons.

LOOK: Princess Kate's chic £70 Zara blazer comes in two other stylish colours

MORE: Princess Kate surprises in youthful trainers and Zara blazer that's in store now

The Princess of Wales' chocolate coat

Fresh from her visit to Derby on Wednesday, the royal teamed up with husband Prince William the next day as the pair made their first joint official visit to Cornwall since taking on the roles of the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.

Looking beautiful in Falmouth, Princess Kate donned a chocolate coat from one of her favourite high street stores, Hobbs. She layered the piece over clean-cut trousers and added a colour blocking pink roll-neck jumper.

RELATED: Princess Kate just revamped her latest outfit - and you should see her waist

Princess Beatrice's Topshop dress

On Tuesday, Princess Beatrice visited Queen Mary University of London in her first official outing of 2023 to meet with scientists who are working towards tackling skin cancer, as she is the newly appointed patron of the British Skin Foundation.

For the occasion she wore a Princess Kate-approved long-sleeved midi dress and heels, donning a monochromatic patterned dress from Topshop. The princess sported black knee-high boots with her patterned dress (understandably as this February weather is bitter). Her pointed leathers paired with a belted blazer gave the otherwise casual dress an elegant makeover.

MORE BEATRICE: Princess Beatrice takes style cues from Kate Middleton in midi-dress and boots combo

Princess Beatrice's knee-high boots

Princess Beatrice was spotted in London on Wednesday afternoon looking as smart as ever in a fashion-forward new outfit.

Braving the cold, the mother-of-one was seen wearing a classic coat from Reformation, one of her favourite designer labels. The £448 design was emblazoned with the houndstooth print and fitted the royal like a glove.

Princess Eugenie's floral frock

On Wednesday, pregnant Princess Eugenie was spotted looking radiant in Mexico, where she visited Zonamaco, a Latin America leading art fair. Showing off her blossoming baby bump, the mother-of-one rocked a beautiful new high street dress that featured an eye-catching Dalmation print from Whistles.

The dress is a new purchase for the 32-year-old. We've not seen her serve up this style before; the sustainable fashion advocate often rewears her items.

SEE: Princess Eugenie shows off growing baby bump in amazing high street dress

Queen Letizia's silky set

On Thursday, Queen Letizia of Spain attended a presentation of the 'Todos contra el Cáncer' project, on the occasion of the celebration of the World Day against Cancer. For the moving occasion, the royal recycled a minimalist yet classy look featuring her favourite trend of the season.

The 50-year-old royal donned a white pleated skirt by her Spanish designer Adolfo Dominguez which she teamed with a monochrome poncho by her go-to brand Carolina Herrera. She topped off her black and white ensemble by stepping out in a pair of black leather heels by Massimo Dutti, infusing her luxury look with a touch of affordability.

Queen Letizia's tailored two-piece

The Spanish royal stepped out once again on Wednesday during her visit to Angolo. The second day of her trip saw Letizia command attention in a sharply tailored two-piece which simply screamed Chanel. In fact, the co-ord was sourced from Spanish label Vanderwilde and featured an hourglass jacket with mid-length sleeves, a navy gingham piped trim, a belted waistline, and a sweetheart vintage silhouette. A pair of cream trousers complemented the stunning piece, in addition to some timeless white wedged heels.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.