Super Bowl 57 is happening on Sunday which means this weekend is set to be jam-packed full of watching parties, snacks and one very big football game.

The game is, of course, the main event but there are other aspects away from the sport that makes the Super Bowl so special. For starters, global superstar Rihanna is making her triumphant comeback with a headline performance for this year's Apple Music Half-Time Show, and there will also be a fresh batch of commercials for viewers to enjoy.

The ads have been an iconic staple of Super Bowl night for many years now and brands pull out all the stops to make it their big commercial of the year, bringing in some of the biggest names from the entertainment industry on board.

Many will be kept under wraps until the night itself, but some have already been teased or released in full, including the below ad for Ultra featuring none other than tennis champion Serena Williams alongside Succession's Brian Cox. Check out the video to see the two of them in action.

Beer brand Michelob Ultra has pulled together a Caddyshack-themed commercial for the Super Bowl. The video, named New Members Day, sees Succession actor Brian Cox getting increasingly frustrated when Serena Williams, unsurprisingly, continues to beat him with her sporting A-game. To top it off, it even features The Gopher and Kenny Loggins' I'm Alright from the original 1980 movie.

Serena Williams takes on Brian Cox for a round of golf in Ultra's ad

Doritos

Rapper of the moment Jack Harlow and Hip-Hop legend Missy Elliott are the A-Listers leading Doritos' 2023 Super Bowl commercial. The snack brand has only shared a teaser of the commercial, but it shows Jack walking away in despair as Missy follows him and says: "Jack come back, let's go to the studio man," to which Jack replies: "I gotta do me, Missy," before the tagline reads: "Music will never be the same." We're excited to watch the whole thing!

Bud Light

Miles Teller dancing? It's a yes from us. In the Bud Light commercial, the Top Gun: Maverick star and his wife Keleigh Sperry are couple goals as they dance around the living room with beers and their dog in hand while listening to some funky telephone hold music. Simple but cute, we love it.

Rakuten

AS IF! Alicia Silverstone brings back her iconic Clueless character Cher in Rakuten's commercial. The actress and 90s legend can be first seen walking through a high school classroom in her famous yellow plaid outfit before sharing the ways she can get cash back using Rakuten.

Alicia Silverstone reprised her role as Cher for the new ad

Workday

Poor Ozzy Osbourne's been having a tough time of late after his health troubles resulted in a canceled tour and retirement – but his fans can look forward to seeing the heavy metal rocker in the ad for Workday. The musician, who won two Grammys over the weekend, hilariously sits in an office as he says to some colleagues: "Which one of you wants a piercing?" the full ad will be shown on Sunday.

