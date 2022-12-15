Blake Lively gets her daughters the ultimate Christmas gift ahead of welcoming baby sibling What else could a young girl want?

Blake Lively may be just about to welcome her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, but she is making sure her other three kids, daughters James, seven, Inez, six, and Betty, three, are feeling the love.

Even through her pregnancy, the actress has been all about keeping up with the holiday spirit and making sure her house is looking the most festive version of itself.

That includes Christmas gifts for her daughters, and now she's sharing a glimpse of what her daughters can expect under the Christmas tree in less than two weeks.

Blake took to Instagram to reveal that she made a trip down to Manhattan – the couple and their family live in a mansion in upstate New York – to get an ultra special gift for her girls.

It appears her daughters have officially reached the American Girl doll age, and their mom made a visit to the iconic brand's flagship store in midtown Manhattan to pick some dolls out for James, Betty and Inez.

A photo posted on her Instagram Stories sees her standing outside the legendary store, wrapping a cozy wool coat over her growing bump, and though she is wearing a mask, you can see it in her eyes that she is smiling ear to ear.

The girls will surely be ecstatic over the gifts

She wrote: "Welcome to the 'can girl doll' store," joking about whoever took the picture, most likely Ryan, had cutt off most off the store in the background.

Blake has been in quite the festive mood this holiday season, and there is definitely a lot to celebrate in her home.

Blake announced her pregnancy in September

Most recently she shared a glimpse at all of the holiday treats she was cooking up for her family – the actress is an avid baker – sharing a photo of a homemade peppermint bark ice cream cake.

She decorated it quite festively, and a photo on her Instagram Stories captures a Pyrex filled to the brim with the dessert, which has shards and crumbles of dark and white chocolate across a layer of white frosting, plus two mini red and white candy canes ingeniously positioned to create a little bow.

