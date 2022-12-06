Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's festive photo while expecting includes unexpected homage The Deadpool star knew what he was doing

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are as busy as can be preparing for baby number four while preparing for the festive season with their three daughters.

The Hollywood star shared a snapshot into their holiday cheer, which involved a meeting with Santa and Mrs. Claus ahead of Christmas.

In the photograph Ryan posted, Blake could be seen posing in festive pajamas and a robe that showed off her belly while the Clauses stood cheerfully beside them.

And while his fans found the image quite wholesome, many honed in on Ryan's attire, which included a beanie and a Pelé sweatshirt, honoring the Brazilian football legend.

The actor even tagged the sports icon, who is currently hospitalized while recovering from his bout with colon cancer, and many touched followers definitely noticed.

"Oh man! Your shirt! Thank you so much!" one commented, while another said: "Brasil loves you," and a third added: "The Pele top! Class act as always Ryan."

Ryan and Blake's festive photo had fans zooming in on his subtle homage

One fan wrote: "I am obsessed with them as a couple," while one of their friends even quipped: "I was today years old when I learned that Mrs. Claus is a JESSICA."

Ryan and Blake have shared a few intimate glimpses into their lives as expecting parents over the weeks, ranging from holiday decorating to spending time with famous friends.

The A Simple Favor lead announced her fourth pregnancy on 15 September, taking to the red carpet of the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City to reveal the happy news and show off her growing bump.

For the event, and to share the special announcement with the world, the actress donned a dazzling mini dress with sequins and beads shaped in a "V" print.

The actress revealed her pregnancy on the red carpet

She accessorized her look with a white bow around her neck that fell down past her dress, a headband, and white sky-high pumps.

