Marc Anthony gets overwhelmed in new video from wedding to Nadia Ferreira The Rain On Me singer had a star-studded affair

Marc Anthony had a magical weekend as he got to marry his longtime girlfriend Nadia Ferreira in a star-studded ceremony.

The singer was clearly overtaken with emotion during the event, with a newly released video from the ceremony showcasing some key moments from the big day.

VIDEO: Marc Anthony shares glimpse inside stunning ranch

Loading the player...

The clip featured Marc prepping for the big moment with some of his friends by his side, including David Beckham, although the most beautiful came halfway through.

It was upon first seeing his eventual wife walk down the aisle on her father's arm that the singer broke down into tears and tried to compose himself.

MORE: Marc Anthony's suit-clad bride Nadia reacts to Victoria Beckham's bridesmaid dresses

TRENDING NOW: Megan Fox sizzles in string bikini – and she's got blonde hair!

Other celebrities such as Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda, Luis Fonsi, and the rest of the Beckham clan were also in attendance for the grand event.

The couple shared the video on social media, paired with sweeping music, and simply captioned it: "Mr & Mrs. Muñiz," receiving a wave of congratulatory messages from fans and friends alike.

Marc was seen getting overwhelmed in a video from his wedding to Nadia Ferreira

Our sister publication HOLA! had exclusive access to the wedding and revealed more details on the intimate affair.

The ceremony was held at the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM), with David and Carlos Slim Domit serving as the Best Man for the Rain On Me singer.

MORE: Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira welcome adorable new furry family member - see photos

ALSO POPULAR: David Muir shares family photograph from time away with rarely-seen parents

Romeo Santos, Maluma, Marco Antonio Solis, and Marc’s brother Bigram Zayas served as witnesses of the ceremony.

Paraguayan model Nadia dazzled in a beautiful wedding dress designed by Galia Lahav and the groom in Christian Dior. For her special day, Nadia opted for a design with a romantic flair, beautiful lace details and a long and voluminous tail.

The Beckhams were a special part of the ceremony as well

Victoria Beckham also shared a photograph of the newlyweds from the reception, captioning it: "Congratulations Mr and Mrs Muniz!!! We love you both so much and it was such an honour to be part of your special day and celebrate your love!! Kisses @marcanthony @nadiatferreira.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.