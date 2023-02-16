Tom Brady adopts two new family members months after Gisele Bundchen divorce The retired NFL quarterback and Gisele split in October 2022

Tom Brady has welcomed two new family members into his home just four months after splitting from his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback – who retired from the NFL for a second time in February – revealed on Wednesday that he has adopted two adorable cats from the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, an animal shelter that saves "homeless animals' lives in the Tampa Bay Area".

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Tom uploaded a sweet video of his new feline companions rolling around and playing with each other on his bathroom floor.

Hinting that the decision to adopt was not solely his, Tom made reference to his daughter Vivian, ten, who appeared to be the driving force behind the new additions to the family.

Tom also tagged his former teammate, Logan Ryan, and his wife Ashley Bragg Ryan, who both founded the Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation which also promotes pet adoption.

Captioning the clip, Tom wrote: "Vivi wins again. Thanks @loganryan and @coolmombreezy this is what my mornings are like now," followed by two crying with laughter and red heart emojis.

Tom's daughter Vivian appeared to really want pet cats

He added: "@humanesocietytampa they are in good loving hands."

Tom's adoption news comes shortly after he shared a cryptic Valentine's Day message with fans, hours after his ex-wife Gisele shared a snap of her "love".

The 45-year-old and Gisele finalized their divorce in 2022, and for his first Valentine's Day solo, Tom posted artwork of a quote from Sadhguru, a Yogi, mystic, and visionary,

Tom and Gisele divorced in October 2022

It read: "Love is not a transaction, it is a certain exuberance and sweetness of your emotion".

Tom also posted four pictures of his three children, son Jack, 15, whose mother is actress Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, who he shares with Gisele.

He captioned the snaps with the phrases 'true love', 'the sweetest' and 'HVD'.

