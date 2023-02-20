Stacey Solomon carries baby Belle in £20 sling after reaching out for help

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash recently welcomed their third child together, a daughter called Belle.

Their baby girl is the younger sister to sons Harry, 15, Zachary, 14, Leighton, ten, Rex, three and daughter, Rose, who was born in October 2021.

It’s safe to say that Stacey knows what she’s doing when it comes to looking after little ones, but on Monday the 33-year-old TV star took to Instagram Stories to share her experience of trying a baby sling for the very first time.

Stacey asked her fans for help with her baby sling on Instagram

In the video she can be seen wrapping the sling around her body, followed by a photo of Belle sleeping inside - and she looks so cosy.

Stacey wrote on her Story: 'Happy Monday. So it’s the last day of half term before they’re back to school so we went for a nice lonnnng walk this morning. This is the first time I’ve ever tried a sling so if I’m doing it wrong please just message some helpful tips. Don’t shout at me. Belle loved it in here & it was so nice to have her so close to me.'

The mum-of-five looked so happy carrying Belle

After receiving helpful comments from fans, she captioned her next photo: 'Actually love you all so much. Like having a second family on here.'

Stacey's sling is from independent UK brand Ryloobaby. It’s available to shop on Etsy in a whole range of colours and costs just £19.79.

Ryloobaby sling, £19.79, Etsy

Designed for babies up to 12 months old or 15kg, it’s handmade from premium fabric which has the perfect amount of stretch.

Lightweight and easy to put on, it comes with simple instructions and means you can keep your baby super close while having the freedom to go about your daily life.

One review says: "The quality of the sling is gorgeous, and the seller was fantastic - fast shipping and great communication - highly recommend." While another added: "Perfect fabric love it. Thank you."

