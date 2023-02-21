Stacey Solomon's picture of twinning babies Rose and Belle will melt your heart The Loose Women star is married to Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon welcomed her fifth child earlier this month – and on Monday, the star shared a new adorable snapshot of her two daughters, Rose and Belle.

Over on Instagram Stories, the former X Factor contestant posted an angelic snapshot of her two baby daughters twinning in matching powder blue polka dot sleeping suits.

Her two tots – both of whom she shares with husband Joe Swash – looked so sweet as they enjoyed a sibling bonding moment.

Cooing over her babies, Stacey gushed: "Rose is still a baby but she feels so tall next to baby Belle."

Belle and Rose twinned in blue

At the bottom of her picture, she added: "Bedtime for Belle & Rose."

It's been a monumental month for the DIY queen, who has been slowly adjusting to motherhood after welcoming her fifth child. The star gave birth to little Belle on 7th February, sharing their happy baby news with the world just a few days later.

And last week, Stacey, 33, sweetly announced their daughter's Disney-inspired name in a touching Instagram post. "Belle. Our little Belle," the doting mother shared.

The couple tied the knot in July 2022

"Our beautiful, delicate baby girl. Who will forever remind us of the bluebells that are about to bloom as you bring the spring with you into the world… And a little special connection to your Rose. To the moon and back Belle. Forever and always."

Fans and friends appeared to adore the moniker, with one follower commenting: "My favourite name for a little girl [heart eye emoji] it’s so stunning and suits her perfectly," while a second gushed: "Big hugs and kisses to you beautiful Belle."

Stacey welcomed Belle at her home, Pickle Cottage

"This name is perfect, she really is a little princess," noted a third, and a fourth enthused: "Omg I *LOVE* the name belle! It was one of ours! Suits her sooo much."

Baby Belle joins Stacey and Joe's beautiful, blended family of six. Aside from their latest addition, the couple are doting parents to sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, two-year-old Rex, and baby daughter Rose.

Joe is also a proud dad to son Harry, 15, whom he shares with his ex-partner, Emma Sophocleous.

