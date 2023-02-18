Stacey Solomon beams as she reveals major milestone with baby Belle The Loose Women pannelist is married to TV star Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has been on cloud nine since welcoming her newborn, Belle, one week ago and now the Loose Women star, 33, revealed she reached achieved a major milestone.

Taking to her Instagram account, the former X-Factor contestant shared a joyful photo of herself from her kitchen in her stunning Essex home, Pickle Cottage, to reveal she put up her double pram and managed to get out for a walk around her sprawling garden.

She penned: "Today we put the double pram together and went for a walk in the garden! It was so nice to get some fresh air and feel some sunshine on my face."

Stacey Solomon beaming from behind her double pram

In the photo, Stacey looked happier than ever behind her glamorous twin pram wearing a cosy white hoodie. She then shared the sweetest update of her new arrival surrounded by flowers.

She then shared the sweetest snap of her new arrival

The heartwarming snap saw Belle looking out at five bouquets that had been sent by the brands Stacey works with including In the Style and AirWick to congratulate her after her little one arrived.

Belle looked so enthralled with the flowers - although Stacey confessed she may have been more interested in the wicker moses basket she was lying in!

Baby Belle is so perfect!

Captioning the photo, she penned: "Then I showed Belle all of her flowers from mummy's work family. I don't know what she enjoyed looking at more. The flowers or the lines in the cot [laughing face emoji]. So grateful, love you all."

The heartfelt post came just after Stacey shared an adorable clip of her husband, Joe Swash, cooing over his baby daughter. The EastEnders star looked so besotted in the black and white video as he held his tiny daughter who was wrapped in a very chunky knitted blanket.

Belle is the younger sister to Stacey's sons Harry, 15, Zachary 14, Leighton, ten, Rex, three and daughter, Rose, who was born in October 2021.

