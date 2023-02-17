Stacey Solomon shares unbelievably touching video of husband Joe Swash and newborn Belle The Loose Women star and her husband Joe Swash married last year…

Stacey Solomon, 33, has had fans obsessed with her continuous string of adorable updates from life with her newborn daughter Belle - but did you see the sweet clip she shared of her husband Joe Swash cooing over their little bundle of joy?

Taking to her Instagram account, the mother-of-five posted the most adorable black and white clip of the doting dad cuddling his baby daughter at their stunning Essex home, Pickle Cottage. Watch the full video below…

WATCH: Stacey Solomon shares sweet clip of husband Joe Swash cooing over baby Belle

Loading the player...

Captioning the clip, the former X-Factor contestant penned: "Been a cluster feed kind of day. Now daddy finally got some cuddles tonight."

The family welcomed Belle on Saturday

Joe looked so besotted in the heartwarming video as he held his baby girl, who was wrapped in a very chunky knitted blanket.

Belle is the younger sister to Stacey's sons Harry, 15, Zachary 14, Leighton, ten, Rex, three and daughter, Rose, who was born in October 2021.

On Wednesday, Stacey captured special moment when baby Rose met newborn Belle - and the mother-of-five was so emotional.

Rose was so excited to meet her little sister

In the clip, her two little girls looked closer than ever in matching outfits. Rose looked so grown up in comparison to her younger sister and was seen cuddling and kissing her in the touching update.

The moving post featured a cover of Jack Johnson's, Better Together - the perfect tune for the heartwarming sibling first.

The comments section was filled with so many kind words from Stacey's devoted followers. Best friend Mrs Hinch replied writing: "This this this [crying emoji] beautiful beyond words xx."

One follower added: "Oh my gosh-just magical-the love Rose has for Belle…properly teared up just beautiful.

Stacey was so overwhelmed with emotion and replied writing: "Your comments are making me cry, these hormones I tell you! Seeing all of the sister comments to each other is EVERYTHING love you all! And Love you Jem @label.lady.1 my dear sister."

