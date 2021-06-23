Jude Law's son Rafferty sparks major fan reaction with latest photo

The apple certainly doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to Jude Law and his son, Rafferty. This week, the 24-year-old actor and model took to Instagram to share some new headshots with his fans – and sparked a major reaction!

Rafferty is Jude's eldest child from his marriage to Sadie Frost. The former couple are also parents to Iris, 20, and Rudy, 18.

But it was his striking resemblance to his famous father in the first photo that really got his followers talking. "OMG THE FIRST PHOTO SOOO YOUNG JUDE LAW!" one exclaimed while a second echoed: "omg you look EXACTLY like your father in the first pic!" A third wrote: "Such a beaut mix of both your lovely parents!"

Rafferty bears a striking resemblance to his famous father

Jude, 48, and Sadie, 56, welcomed Jude in 1996, one year before their tied the knot in September 2007. Their marriage lasted until October 2003 and the pair remain on good terms following their divorce.

Alfie star Jude went on to welcome daughters Sophia and Ada respectively with former girlfriends Samantha Burke and Catherine Harding before he married for a second time in 2019. He and wife Phillipa Coan welcomed their first baby together in September last year.

Jude and Sadie were married from 1997 until 2003 and share three children

The couple have not revealed the name or gender of their child but Jude confirmed the happy news during an interview with Jimmy Fallon.

Asked what he had been up to during lockdown, he replied: "I've been gardening. Oh, and on top of that, I had a baby! So there you go." He further added that he and Phillipa felt "blessed" that they could just nest as a family at that time.

Jude married wife Phillipa in 2019

While Jude rarely speaks publicly about his children, ex Cat previously spoke out in praise of the star and his relationship with their daughter, Ada. She told the Mirror: "She looks like Jude massively, she doesn't look like me.

"Jude is really funny and sweet. I remember last week he came over and he had to change her on the park bench. He cleaned her all up. He is a good dad and she sees her brothers and sisters. He takes her out all the time."

