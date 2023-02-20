Taylor Kinney rocks bright red lipstick in first pictures after Chicago Fire departure Taylor was all smiles in the pictures

Taylor Kinney has appeared in a new Instagram picture rocking a bold red lip color. The Chicago Fire star, 41, has been quiet on social media since the news that he was departing the NBC show for an undisclosed amount of time for personal reasons.

But he showed back up in an Instagram post on Monday for Bixa Beauty, a Black-owned vegan friendly beauty line. In the two pictures he posed with the founder of Bixa Beauty while wearing their red lipstick in the color Belle of the Ball; as you can see in the video below, the second snap showed him happily pouting for the camera to show off the bold lip.

Loading the player...

"Turn things up with Bixa Beauty! @taylorkinney111 is wearing our TOP SELLER Belle of the Ball!!! You should wear it too!," the post by the brand read, and it was also shared by Taylor's castmate Miranda Rae Mayo.

"So damn good," Miranda commented, while one follower joked: "Looks better in it than I do!"

The star will be taking a leave of absence from the show in order to deal with an undisclosed personal matter. The cast and crew have been informed of Taylor's upcoming absence and scripts are being rewritten to reflect the changes.

Having starred in Chicago Fire since the very first episode aired in 2012, fans will no doubt notice the actor's absence in future episodes

Taylor appeared with the founder of Bixa Beauty

A favorite on the show, viewers have grown particularly attached to the on-screen romance between Taylor's character Kelly and his wife Stella Kidd (played by Miranda).

The TV star's temporary departure marks another major change for the show, following Jesse Spencer's decision to leave the franchise.

Famed for playing Captain Matthew Casey in the firefighter drama between 2012 and 2021, the actor decided to leave Chicago Fire after almost ten years.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.