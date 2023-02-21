Gwen Stefani twins with rarely seen family member in gorgeous new photo The Voice star is married to Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani sparked a reaction from her fans on Monday when she shared a gorgeous photo with a rarely-seen family member.

The Voice star took to Instagram to pose for a stunning selfie with her sister-in-law Jenny, who is married to Gwen's lookalike younger brother Todd. The duo shared a smiley snap which saw them both twinning with platinum blonde hair and wearing products from Gwen's makeup line, GXVE Beauty.

Gwen looked striking wearing Line It Up waterproof gel liner in Bathwater, a metallic electric cobalt blue, while Jenny opted for a classic matte black version, and they both sported the singer's new mascara and a glossy nude lip.

Captioning the beautiful photo, Gwen penned: "It's me and @jennystefani01 dropping by to gxve u our @gxvebeauty breakdown gx. Line it up // bathwater, line it up // spiderwebs, eye see in color // rich girl, eye see in color // danger zone, can’t stop staring mascara."

Fans appeared in agreement over the pair's appearance, with one responding: "Gorgeous, gorgeous girls." A second said: "Million-dollar smiles ladies!"

Gwen and Jenny are very close

A third added: "Beautiful ladies. Love your makeup & that lip color on you both. So subtle & stunningly gorgeous." A fourth wrote: "You always get along and like so much each other! Congratulations!"

Not much is known about Jenny and her relationship with Todd, but it's clear to see that she and Gwen are extremely close and she is even an ambassador for GXVE.

Jenny is married to Todd Stefani

Todd is a film and video producer and has worked with Gwen in the past. He was a camera operator for her 2006 concert video, Harajuku Lovers Live, which is a recording of one of Gwen's concerts during her Harajuku Lovers Tour in 2005.

But he and Gwen are not the only talent in the family. Their older brother Eric is a successful animator and was even in No Doubt with Gwen during the early years, with the duo co-writing one of the band's biggest hits, Don't Speak.

