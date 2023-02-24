Stacey Solomon fans all notice the same sweet thing about newborn Belle The Loose Women star is married to former EastEnders actor Joe Swash…

Stacey Solomon has had fans smitten with sweet updates on social media since welcoming her latest family member, Belle, and after the star's most recent photo of her bundle of joy, they couldn't help but notice the same thing.

The former X-factor contestant, 33, took to Instagram with a heartwarming photo of her newborn in her lap and shared details of their special day together now her brothers have gone back to school. But Stacey's cohort of loyal followers could not get over how much Belle looks like her dad, Joe Swash!

WATCH: The moment Stacey Solomon's daughter Rose meets newborn sister Belle

Gaby Rosalind penned: "She looks just like her daddy @joeswash," alongside a string of red love heart emojis. Another follower added: "She is the double of Joe!" A second added: "Oh my word she is the image of Joe!"

The sweet photo saw Belle wearing in a cosy dusty-rose-coloured babygrow as she appeared wide-eyed and awake for the camera.

Captioning the photo, Stacey penned: "Oh hello beautiful Belle. The most special two weeks of you Bell… Today all the boys went back to school & Belle had lots of awake time. I think She was wondering where all the noises and craziness had gone [laughing face emoji].

"I felt like I got some time to properly see her and talk to her today. I love these days when they start to open their eyes more & really look around and begin to show you little bits of who they are and the adventures to come."

Belle is Stacey's fifth little 'pickle'

Belle is the younger sister to Stacey's sons Harry, 15, Zachary 14, Leighton, ten, Rex, three and daughter, Rose, who was born in October 2021.

Last week, Stacey captured the special moment when baby Rose met her little sister for the first time. In the clip, her two little girls looked closer than ever in matching outfits. Rose looked so grown up in comparison to her younger sister and was seen cuddling and kissing her in the touching update.

The moving post featured a cover of Jack Johnson's, Better Together - the perfect tune for the heartwarming sibling first.

