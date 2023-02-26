Denise Richards ignores teen daughter Lola's warning as pair hit Hawaii beach The Real Housewives with Beverly Hills alum is close with her three daughters

Mom knows best! Denise Richards is currently in Hawaii with her middle daughter Lola, but the teen was not happy to discover her mom was recording her while they were on the beach.

Denise's father Irv lives in Hawaii and the actress took to Instagram to share a video of the family at the beachfront property where they were "trying to do some pictures". But Lola, 17, appeared to not be in the mood, and, as you can see in the video, called out to her mom asking her to not post the clip.

Loading the player...

"Here with the family in Hawaii and trying to do some pictures but of course it sometimes ends up where someone is not happy," the 52-year-old began, trailing off as she turned the camera on Lola who was sitting on the sand wrapped up in an oversized hoodie.

Denise covered her daughter's face with a flower emoji.

Denise then moved on to show a video of Lola's grandpa, quipping: "Look at grandpa! My dad is wearing pyjama bottoms and it's the first time I've ever seen him [in them] in my entire life… I only ever see him in jeans."

The Drop Dead Gorgeous star is close with her three daughters, Lola and 19-year-old Sami, whom she shared with ex-husband to Charlie Sheen, as well as her youngest, Eloise, 11, who she adopted in 2011.

Exclusive: Denise Richards opens up on first love, raising teenage girls and OnlyFans: 'Know your worth'

Denise revealed Lola did not want to take family pictures

But every parent's worst nightmare befell them in 2022 when Lola drove her Volkswagen car into an embankment in LA while driving with three passengers.

Speaking to HELLO!, Denise revealed that the phone call was one "you never want as a parent".

"Lola is very good, it is very scary - that is not the phone call you ever want as a parent but we are grateful and lucky," she shared. "Everyone is good, healthy and safe."

RELATED: Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen's rocky marriage amid daughter Sami's drama

Denise and Charlie married in 2002 before divorcing in 2006

A spokesperson for the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station confirmed that the police and the California Highway Patrol worked together after receiving reports about a car going "over the edge" on a road near the Santa Monica mountains on June 28.

"Nobody was taken to the hospital but the minor driver complained of a headache after the collision," a California Highway Patrol (CHP) spokesperson said, adding that Lola's vehicle did not roll over a cliff.

Several days later Lola took to her Instagram Stories to share a breathtaking photo of her picturesque surroundings, which she captioned: "You are loved. Be kind to yourself and your mind. You're right where you need to be, embrace it all."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.