Jools Oliver was in a reflective mood on Saturday as she shared a never-before-seen photo of her three daughters from their previous life in Los Angeles.

Jools and the girls seemed to have really resonated with their LA life, and the memory may have been slightly bittersweet for the mum-of-five, wishing that the family still lived in the iconic American city. The sweet photo was taken in a play park, with a fun piece of equipment being seen in the background.

All three of Jamie and Jools' daughters could be seen in the photo with Poppy and Daisy both beaming at the photo while Petal, who was just a baby when the photo was taken, was looking at the ground.

Remembering the joyful memories, Jools wrote: "Memories of my girls when we lived in LA, the happiest of times." She finished the post with a flower emoji, referencing the floral names of her daughters.

Jools and the family briefly lived in the American city when Jamie was busy filming Jamie Oliver's U.S Food Revolution.

The change would have been huge for the family at the time, especially with son Buddy, who wasn't even one when the family crossed the pond.

Jools looked back on their time in LA

Jools occasionally reflects on their time in the States and several years ago she amazed fans when she went through a photo archive and found a baby photo of Buddy.

In the snap, Jools walked through the streets with her daughters, while Buddy was in a baby carrier on Jools' chest. He was clearly in the mood for American living, with a blue cap that bore the phrase 'U.S.A'.

In the caption, she enthused: "Looking through old pictures last night and found this one look at little Buds!! We were living in LA one of the happiest times as a family that we have spent."

Since returning to the UK, Jamie and Jools have moved into an epic Essex mansion alongside their family, and even welcomed another son, River.

