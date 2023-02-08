Kelly Rowland's son Titan is so grown-up in side-by-side photo with his mom Former Destiny's Child singer Kelly Rowland shares two sons with husband Tim Weatherspoon

Kelly Rowland has proved herself to be a doting mom to her two sons, and during the week she treated her eldest son, Titan, nine, to a trip to the NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum.

The former Destiny's Child singer rocked a casual ensemble for the family outing, wearing a sleek leather jacket, black top, jeans and a pair of sunglasses. However, it was her son who stole the show as the youngster posed side-by-side along his mom, and he appeared to be nearly the same height as the popular singer.

WATCH: Kelly Rowland's son Titan showcases unusual talent

Loading the player...

Titan stood shoulder-height to his mom, who rested her hand on top of his head, as he flashed a grin for the photographers.

Kelly shared the moment online, with the simple caption: "#NASCAR," but her fans couldn't get over Titan's height.

LOOK: Kelly Rowland shares surprise baby photo in aid of special family milestone

One commented: "So fun!! Titan is getting so big," while a second added: "Not Titan almost [being] as tall as you."

Others were blown away by the family resemblance, with one follower enthusing: "He looks like you and your husband so much, cute kid!" and another noted: "He is such a cutie!! He's your twin."

Titan is getting so tall!

One fan was so struck by the resemblance that they shared: "If ever there was a male version of Kelly Rowland! Young man is your twin!"

Kelly also shared other photos from their day out together, and made sure that her little man was protected from the loud noise from the cars with a set of ear plugs.

The duo also met with a set of friends and pulled some cheeky poses in one sweet snap.

The duo had a great day out with some friends

As well as Titan, Kelly is also a mom to son Noah, two, and last year during some time away from home, the singer showcased the close bond between her two sons.

As she Facetimed home, she shared a sweet photo of the pair playing together and rolling around on the floor with Titan cuddling his younger brother.

WOW: Kelly Rowland shuts fans down in the fiercest corset ballgown

READ: Kelly Rowland supported by Beyoncé's mom as she rocks low-cut power suit for exciting premiere

Titan's face painted the perfect picture of brotherly love, and this was something that Kelly picked up on when she captioned the photo.

"Their faces," she wrote, adding a heart emoji to the post.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.