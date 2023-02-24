Does Pippa Middleton have a Norland Nanny? Everything we know Princess Kate's sister has three children, Arthur, Grace and Rose

Pippa Middleton and her sister, Princess Kate, share many similarities including a passion for outdoor challenges and a love of tennis, but do they share the same parenting style?

Princess Kate and Prince William famously have a Norland Nanny to help them care for their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – and many people believe Pippa has followed in her older sister's footsteps and hired a Norland Nanny too.

Pippa's husband, James Matthews, has a busy job in finance, while Pippa has always had a varied career too, so it's likely the couple needs a helping hand in caring for their brood.

Norland Nannies are notoriously private, which Pippa is likely to appreciate, as she has kept her family entirely out of the public eye.

The mother-of-three is a private person, and because she has no royal or celebrity roles, she is mainly in the limelight due to her sister's status, so she's able to keep her family life largely under wraps.

Pippa even kept her pregnancy very quiet, with fans only realising that she was expecting when she debuted her small bump at the late Queen's Platinum Party at the Palace celebrations in June.

We do know that she chose to welcome her son and first daughter at London's St Mary's Hospital – the same place that her royal sister Kate gave birth – so we can only assume baby Rose was welcomed there too.

While occasionally, Pippa used to be spotted with her children out and about in London, she and sister Princess Kate have both relocated from the UK capital to the countryside, offering more privacy.

How do you choose a Norland Nanny?

If Pippa and James do have a nanny, the selection process would have been top secret.

HELLO! spoke to fellow Norland Nanny, Sarah Carpenter, about the hiring process when it comes to choosing a nanny, with the professional child carer revealing: "The whole process is very, very confidential. When we were at college, we had different numbered sets. And within our set, the college had probably already pinpointed a few people that they would have thought were best suited to certain jobs.

"And from then on, you would never know if you were one of those people or not. Everything about Norland and everything about the way we are trained and go out into the wide world was super confidential, so there is no book of either clients or nannies."

