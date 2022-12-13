Princess Kate is mistaken for somebody else and her reaction is brilliant The royal was so flattered

The Princess of Wales loves meeting children during royal engagements and often gets broody cooing over new babies. During one nursery visit the mother-of-three was even mistaken for a teacher and her response in the unearthed clip is priceless.

The Princess could be heard asking: "Who is your favourite teacher?" and a small child's finger points to the royal herself. Kate had a look of surprise on her face as she exclaimed: "Me?" She then followed up to say: "You are so sweet. It is so nice to meet you."

The sweet clip was taken at a trip to Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Preschool in London, which took place in January 2020.

The royal was told about the importance of food nutrition for children by apprentices from LEYF Early Years Chef Academy, as she served breakfast to pupils.

Princess Kate gets told she's a nursery pupil's favourite teacher

Trainee Luke Nelson-Neil chatted to the then-Duchess and joked about beetroot, saying: "I still can't get them [the children] to eat it." Kate replied: "Mine absolutely love it - it's one of those things, until you try it, you don't know."

The doting mother takes childcare studies seriously and it's a topic that's very close to her heart.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend Lambrook School and earlier this month Princess Charlotte embarked on healthy eating learning.

The royal loves meeting kids at royal engagements

The schools Instagram page explained the year three's spent the week learning about a healthy, balanced diet, followed by bread making - a skill she enjoys doing at home with the Princess of Wales too.

The royal children's Windsor school also revealed on their Instagram page recently that pupils had been delivering goods to a local food bank. A heartwarming photograph pictured several students pushing shopping trolleys full to the brim with supermarket essentials and board games - likely to be delivered to families in need over the festive season.

