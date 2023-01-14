Jennifer Garner's daughter looks just like famous mom in remarkable photos The actress shares her three children with her ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner rarely shares photos of her offspring but it's clear they bare a striking resemblance to her.

The proud mom took to Instagram to post some throwback images of herself and her oldest daughter, Violet, looks so much like her.

Jennifer was striking in the images as she posed with bobbed hair and a red pout. Her features were reminiscent of her daughter, Violet, who recently stepped out at the White House with her mom and fans were blown away by the similarity between them, from their dimples to their bone structure.

Jennifer shared the images to pay a gushing tribute to the person behind them in the lengthy captioned which read: "Twenty whatever years ago, I had one of my first little photo shoots, photographed by @kotobolofo.

"My publicist, @marisaliston) wasn’t available and sent her junior to cover me for the day. @nksolaka, who must have been 22? 23? at the time. Somehow talked Mr. Bolofo into pitching me to @vogueitalia for a huge spread."

She continued: "And it happened! Nicole and I got to spend the night in Palm Springs - we had late night pancakes in bed - and we have been a team ever since - first in publicity, then management - with a deepening respect and friendship over our two plus decades together.

"Now, Nicole has her own amazing company (@lindenentertainment with partner @stconeil), she is the best mom to my Goddaughters, and she is producing the hell out of our current project #FamilyLeave for @netflix."

Jennifer's oldest daughter Violet is growing up fast

Jennifer concluded: "I look at my friend and producing partner and am reminded of the beautiful girl who has fought for me all of our adult lives - ever since these images of a younger me - who had nothing to promote, no job at the time, and who just got lucky being loved by this lionhearted woman."

