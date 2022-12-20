Jennifer Garner spotted during outing with daughter Seraphina The Yes Day star is a mom-of-three

Jennifer Garner is making sure that she can get all her holiday prep in order before the season truly kicks off around Christmas time.

MORE: Jennifer Garner shares festive glimpse inside family home

The actress was spotted getting some last-minute shopping in alongside her daughter she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, Seraphina.

VIDEO: Jennifer Garner's mindblowing family farm has its own pumpkin patch

Loading the player...

The star and her 13-year-old were seen at Pacific Palisades in pictures shared by Daily Mail getting stuff ready presumably for her Christmas party.

Jennifer looked as cozy as could be in a brown knit turtleneck sweater and blue jeans with a black cross body bag and a pair of sunglasses.

TRENDING NOW: Amy Robach's wedding night fight with Andrew Shue revealed amid T.J. Holmes relationship

Seraphina, meanwhile, wore a loose-fitting black graphic tee, which she paired with oversized faded jeans and a pair of chains.

Jennifer and her Argo star ex are also co-parents to Violet, 17, and youngest son Samuel, 10, who now also divide their time with step-mom Jennifer Lopez and her twins.

Jennifer and ex-husband Ben share three children

The outing comes just after Ben and JLo surprised their friends and family with a lavish Christmas party, featuring several celebrity appearances and even a duet from the husband and wife.

Reporting on the star-studded event, Entertainment Tonight gave all of the festive details on the envy-inducing party, revealing that some of the guests in attendance were Kim Kardashian, Doja Cat, Eric André, Vanessa Hudgens, and Jane Fonda, a stacked list indeed.

MORE: Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's extra special Christmas this year

ALSO POPULAR: GMA3 experiences major change as ABC's David Muir takes charge

Partygoers' videos and snapshots from the night on social media revealed some of the ways the new couple made sure their attendees had a blast, and they got to enjoy a pizza station, an outdoor bar, a gingerbread replica of their own home, and a hot cocoa station.

The couple honored their blended family with a gingerbread tribute

A photo shared by songwriter Ink revealed that they also honored their newly blended family of seven by having their children's names written on the gingerbread house's roof, labeling themselves as "The Affleck Family."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.