Princess Eugenie's growing baby bump is blossoming in unseen photo The royal is due to give birth to her second child in the summer

Princess Eugenie is currently expecting her second child with her husband Jack Brooksbank, and she is every inch a glowing mother-of-two to be.

On Tuesday, the 32-year-old royal shared several unseen photographs from her time spent at Horatio's Garden London & South East, and her blossoming baby bump looked to be larger than ever in a sweet snap shared to her Instagram account. Take a look at Eugenie's time visiting the charity in the clip below…

The radiant royal mother wore a loose-fitting black dress which hugged her ever-growing baby bump, teaming her relaxed ensemble with an ultra-chic houndstooth coat and statement knee-high boots.

Eugenie styled her chocolate brown tresses in voluminous curls, accessorising with simple gold hoops to complete her monochrome maternity outfit.

The royal's blossoming baby bump was prominent in her coat

"Such a pleasure to go back to visit @horatiosgarden at Stanmore last week and catch up with the incredible team and patients.

"The charity builds gardens in hospital spinal centres around the UK and provides a much-needed space for patients to enjoy nature in an accessible way. I also cast my thumbprint in support of #horatiosgardenchelsea a piece of artwork that will feature in the Garden," the Princess wrote in the caption of her post.

The royal mother looked radiant for the poignant outing

The royal became patron of Horatio's garden in 2019. It is a national charity which improves the lives of people affected by spinal injury by creating and nurturing beautiful gardens in NHS spinal injury centres.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brookbank shared the joyous news of their second pregnancy back in January this year, revealing that the royal is expected to give birth in the summer.

As royal fans eagerly await the arrival of Eugenie and Jack's royal baby, nobody appears to be more excited than Eugenie's mother, Sarah Ferguson.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are excepting their second child

In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, the Duchess of York said: "[Eugenie] is phenomenal. She looks great and I’m really proud of her for managing to work as hard as she does at Hauser & Wirth.

"But I am also proud of her as a mother. She's very good with August. Everyone says: 'How are you as a grandmother?' I say that I absolutely love being a grandmother, but I’m so proud of my girls. And Jack is amazing; he is incredible and one of my best friends.

"We’re a really strong, close-knit family," she added.

