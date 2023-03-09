Carys Douglas, 19, looks identical to mum Catherine Zeta Jones in rare glam photo Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas are proud of their only daughter

Catherine Zeta Jones took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate her daughter, Carys Douglas, in honour of International Women's Day.

The 53-year-old posted a throwback photo of herself and her 19-year-old daughter hugging and giggling, simply captioned "Women's Day," and while the photo was undeniably adorable, fans were equally taken with a new snap of Carys, shared on her own account.

Catherine Zeta-Jones paid tribute to her daughter on Instagram

Carys posted a photo of herself in a shimmering gold top, lounging on a sofa with a guitar next to her, and her followers couldn't help but draw comparisons between her and her actress mother.

Carys Douglas posed with a guitar on Instagram

"She got it from her mama," one wrote, while compliments poured in for the teen, with fans commenting: "So beautiful," and: "Stunning girl." Indeed, there is a strong resemblance between the two - watch Catherine's throwback video below to see how similar she looked to her daughter at 22.

Catherine approved of the snap too, simply commenting: "Love this."

The actress, who is currently starring in Netflix's hit show Wednesday, regularly shares how proud she is of her daughter on Instagram, posting a photo of the two of them modeling in a Fendi campaign in November 2022.

Catherine and Carys posed together in a Fendi campaign

"One of my favorite pastimes, is spending time with my sweet sweet girl @carys.douglas," she wrote, to which Carys responded: "I love you so much mamma!!"

The teen graduated from high school last year, with Catherine marking the occasion with another sweet family photo.

In the caption, she wrote: "Carys!!! What a proud day as our daughter Carys graduates with honors for her International Baccalaureate! You rock and we love you."

Another snap saw Catherine and Michaela's 22-year-old son Dylan - who is a student at Brown University - affectionately pick up his little sister whilst she held on to her certificate. Catherine, 51, later remarked: "School's out! Carys is college bound!"

Catherine always celebrates her daughter's achievements

Meanwhile, Michael gushed: "Congratulations to Carys and the entire class of 2021! Your Mom and I are so proud of you! We love you so much and we are so excited for your future as the best is yet to come! Dad."

