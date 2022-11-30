Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter Carys is a total mini-me in throwback photo

Catherine Zeta-Jones shares two children with her husband Michael Douglas - a son, Dylan Michael, 23, and a daughter, Carys Zeta, 22. The younger of the two is the spitting image of her famous mother – as fans could see in a throwback photo of the two shared online by Catherine.

The beloved actress shared the sweetest mother-daughter photograph of her and her model-esque daughter online. In the image, the two can be seen embracing and looking lovingly at each other while shoooting a campaign for Fendi. Catherine looked elegant in a cream printed blouse and a black midi skirt, while Carys opted for caramel-colored graphic T-shirt and high-waisted chocolate trousers.

The lookalike duo both had luxury leather handbags hooked over their elbow and opted for dramatic yet sophisticated makeup looks. Thick fluttering lashes, porcelain complexions and rouge lips highlighted the pair's naturally defined features.

Catherine shared the wholesome moment of her daughter stroking her hair with fans online. She captioned the image: "One of my favorite pastimes is spending time with my sweet sweet girl @carys.douglas. Tis’ the season for shopping and girl time."

Catherine Zeta-Jones shares a close bond with her daughter Carys

Carys sweetly responded to the post, writing: "I love you so much mamma !!" Another fan added: "What an amazing photo, love it," while a third wrote: "What a beautiful mother and daughter moment, both of you so stunning." A fourth noted: "No better bond than between mother and daughter."

Catherine has made a series of candid admissions regarding her 25-year marriage to film star Michael Douglas. In an eye-opening interview with The Telegraph, Catherine, 53, explained how their relationship is far from perfect. She admitted: "It's impossible for there not to be ups and downs if you live with the same person and wake up with them every day."

Catherine and Michael met back at the Deauville American Film Festival in France in August 1998, after being introduced to one another by none other than Danny DeVito.

