Catherine Zeta-Jones reveals why she is 'terrified' for son Dylan

Catherine Zeta-Jones is every inch Hollywood royalty, but when she's not shining on the red carpet or hitting the big screen, the Welsh-American actress is just like any other parent.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the mother-of-two shared a jaw-dropping clip of her son Dylan taking part in an extreme watersport. While 22-year-old Dylan looked like a pro on the water, Catherine shared her fears as she filmed a "terrifying" moment. Watch in the clip below…

"Watching my son do this is always thrilling and a little terrifying," the Wednesday actress penned on her Instagram Story, which showed Dylan seconds away from being catapulted into the air while catching a wave during a kitesurfing session.

Catherine shares two children, Dylan, 22, and Carys, 19, with her husband Michael Douglas, with who she has been married for 22 years.

Dylan and Carys still live with their Hollywood power couple parents in their stunning $4.7million home in Westchester, New York, and it's clear to see they share an incredibly close bond as a family.

Earlier this year, Catherine attended the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's latest series Wednesday, bringing her son Dylan along with her as her date.

Speaking to PEOPLE on the red carpet, Catherine opened up about her loving relationship with her children, revealing that her husband was "very happy" their son could accompany her to the star-studded event.

"[Dylan is] a collaboration between the two of us, the gift that keeps on giving," the Oscar winner explained. "Both my daughter and Dylan have been so incredibly supportive to me, not just as an actor, but just me, you know, I've been extremely blessed to be able to have both in my life," Catherine added.

Echoing his mom's excitement, Dylan just appeared happy to be there - making the sweetest low-key comment about his parents' glittering careers in the spotlight.

"It's just fun to see what they do for a living. I mean, you see them on the screen, but of course, that's just the color-fied, edited version," he said.

