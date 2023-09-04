Jennifer Love Hewitt took to her social media to have some fun with her followers in a new video – but we can't help but notice her seriously chic new hairdo!

The 9-1-1 actress was posting on her Instagram Stories to address how some fans had said she 'looks different' recently, when she could be seen with many different filters which altered her appearance completely.

WATCH: Jennifer Love Hewitt's daughter makes very rare appearance in 9-1-1

The captions read: "So many people said I look different. I look the same as always. Couldn't be more natural," before adding: "I woke up like this."

As the photos moved onto the next slide, each photo showed Jennifer looking more and more caricatured to highlight her "looking different." One thing that was different was the actress' shorter hair.

The star donned a black fedora in the videos as her brunette hair was significantly shorter. Jennifer's locks were chin length and cut in a sharp, chic bob, which was the perfect pairing for her stylish hat.

© Instagram Jennifer Love Hewitt showed off her chic bob

Jennifer then posted a video addressing her followers directly, who she claims suggested she had recently had a brow lift. "Hi, I don't usually do this, but I've had a lot of people lately saying that I have had a brow-lifting procedure, I don’t even know you could lift your brows like that.

The only thing I've done is microblading, but I have been using this product and I'm noticing people bringing up my brows. It's the rare beauty lifting gel. I love it."

© Gregg DeGuire Jennifer Love Hewitt arrives at the FOX Summer TCA 2019

Meanwhile, the mother-of-three shared a video to her Instagram last week in which she debuted her shorter hair, and fans were quick to heap compliments on the star. One person wrote: "Love the new hair, but you look fabulous with any look." A second agreed, commenting: "Love your new hair!"

A third added: "Love the new look," as a fourth said: "Holy cow. I think you look like Gal Gadot here. Beautiful yeah... But girl you are/were stunning yourself." A fifth even added: "When was the LAST TIME your hair was this short??! I love it, but want to know!"

Jennifer often takes to her social media pages to keep her fans updated with her busy life as an actress and mom. The star is a doting mother to three children with her husband, and 9-1-1 co-star Brian Hallisay. The couple married in 2013 and in November of that year, they welcomed their daughter, Autumn James.

Two years later they welcomed their son, Atticus James and in September 2021 they welcomed a third child, their son Aiden James. Earlier this summer, Jennifer shared a very relatable story with her followers about her youngest struggling with his teeth coming through.

© Photo: Getty Images Jennifer Love Hewitt stars on 9-1-1

"My little guy has - what feels like - 15 teeth coming through at the same time, which is an exaggeration, and it was giving him congestion and he couldn't sleep except when I was sitting up," Jennifer said in a video posted on her Stories, "so I was up from 11pm until 3.45am… and when I tried to sleep in the lying down position that didn't work so well… [now I'm] riding the coffee train!"