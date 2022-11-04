Ronen Rubinstein and Jessica Parker Kennedy share excitement at welcoming children after surprise wedding They wed in August 2022

Ronen Rubinstein and wife Jessica Parker Kennedy have shared their excitement at welcoming children into their life.

The pair wed in August in a small ceremony in Calgary, Canada and Ronen has now told HELLO! how he has always wanted to be a dad, even when he was in high school.

"It would be a wonderful thing to be able to do, however and whenever it happens,” he said of having children.

"I have always wanted to be a dad - ever since I was in high school, I always knew I wanted to be a dad."

Jessica also shared that when they first met in 2017 Ronen surprised her by being so candid about his desire to be a father.

"I met him when he had just turned 23 and he kept talking about being a dad, which is very unusual for someone who is 23!" she laughed.

The pair had their rings designed by Vrai (Photography: LeRoy Parker)

However at 38, Jessica is aware of the "terrifying" words used to describe the eggs of a woman who is 35 and older.

"They call my eggs 'geriatric' which is crazy. They use horrible words to terrify you!” she said.

For now, the two are happy with their two pitbull pups, whom they live with outside of Los Angeles, and focusing on their careers, with Ronen currently filming season four of Fox show 9-1-1: Lone Star and Jessica signing on to star as Medusa in the new Disney series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

They met in 2017

Walker Scobell was previously announced as the titular character as well as series regulars Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians will tell the "fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt".

It is based on Rick Riordon's series.