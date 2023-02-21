Jennifer Love Hewitt says she feels 'blessed' as she shares sweet birthday update The 9-1-1 actress shares three children with her husband Brian Hallisay

Jennifer Love Hewitt had more than one reason to feel grateful on Tuesday as she celebrated both her family and her birthday.

The star of the Fox drama turned 44 and did so with a sweet personal message about her three children, husband, Brian Hallisay and late mother Patricia, and her long-running career.

Alongside a selfie, Jennifer wrote: "Woke up at 4am and was 44! I am deeply grateful, blessed, happy, sometimes insecure about aging, a mom of three incredible babies, married to the most handsome and awesome man, and really excited to see what this year has for us."

She continued: "I feel magic in the air and I love magic. Off to work… thank you mom for giving me life. I miss you so much," Jennifer said referring to her mother's death in 2012 after she lost her battle with cancer.

"Gonna get my job done and my birthday cheers on later. Ps Atticus got up way too early and sang me happy birthday! My heart melted. Now go have a great day everyone. It’s my birthday you have to do it."

Her famous friends chimed in with Amanda Kloots commenting: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE MOST WONDERFUL PERSON ON THIS PLANET," and Jessie James Decker adding: "Happy birthday beautiful."

Jennifer was excited to turn 44

Jennifer's fans also weighed in and sent birthday cake emojis and plenty of kind messages.

Married for a decade, Jennifer and husband share kids, Autumn, nine,, Atticus, seven, and Aiden, one. Occasionally, they get to visit her on the set of 9-1-1, and they love it.

"My daughter thinks that work is the coolest thing she's ever seen," Jennifer revealed to Us Weekly in 2018.

Jennifer shares her three children with her husband, actor Brian Hallisay

"She loves the craft service truck. My son got to run around the lot, like, go into 'New York,' go up and down the stairs and take a picture in front of the police station, which he thought was super cool. It's just me who's a sap in my trailer, like, 'Why can't I see my babies?'"

She and Brian were able to spend time both on and off-screen for a year, however, when he played Doug Kendall, in the hit show from 2018-2019.

