Jennifer Love Hewitt has revealed her youngest son is teething and unable to sleep through the night. The 9-1-1 actress took to Instagram on Wednesday May 31 to share that she had been up all night with the young boy, joking that "last night was one for the mom records books".

"My little guy has - what feels like - 15 teeth coming through at the same time, which is an exaggeration, and it was giving him congestion and he couldn't sleep except when I was sitting up," Jennifer said in a video posted on her Stories, "so I was up from 11pm until 3.45am… and when I tried to sleep in the lying down position that didn't work so well… [now I'm] riding the coffee train!"

Jennifer Love Hewitt shares rare details of youngest son, Aidan

She then quipped that she often feels like she is missing out on life when she goes to bed so early but that her stint being awake in the middle of the night allowed her to realize that "nothing happens" and she will "never feel bad about going to bed early again".

Jennifer is a doting mother and shares three children with her husband - and co-star - Brian Hallisay: daughter Autumn, nine, Atticus, seven and one-year-old son Aidan.

She often posts about her little ones and has been very open about her most recent pregnancy with Aidan, whom she welcomed in 2021. The star celebrated Aidan's first birthday in August last year and marked the special day with an Instagram post, posting a throwback selfie showing the star laying in a hospital bed ahead of giving birth to her third baby.

© Jennifer Love Hewitt Jennifer Love Hewitt in the hospital before giving birth

Penning a heartfelt message to her son in the caption, she wrote: "One year ago today my heart expanded for a third time. Aidan, it has been our honor to learn who you are every day. Pure joy, light, love and happiness. I’m so excited to grow with you and it is my life’s joy to see you and your siblings love each other so deeply. We love you, little man. Thanks for choosing us. Happy Birthday!"

The Lost Valentine star similarly marked her second child Atticus' fifth birthday back in 2020 and took the opportunity to share a heartfelt tribute to her children, saying she felt "blessed" to be a mom.

© Jennifer Love Hewitt Jennifer shared this picture of Aidan

"I have always wanted children," she wrote alongside a picture showing her pregnant belly. "A family that I could make with my special someone. And I pinch myself every day that it actually happened. I can’t believe I have two healthy, happy and loving kids. Today my little man turns 5!"

Autumn, nine, recently made an appearance on Jennifer's drama 9-1-1, playing her mom's on-screen daughter, Genevieve, who only existed in Buck's coma dream world. Catch a glimpse of her in the clip below...

Jennifer Love Hewitt's daughter makes very rare appearance in 9-1-1

It wasn't just Jennifer's daughter who joined her for the special episode, however, as husband Brian also returned to the show as Doug Kendall, Maddie's ex-husband.

The episode was set in an alternate reality in Buck's mind which saw the firefighter, who was in an induced coma, dream of a world where he never became a firefighter – and one where Maddie was still married to Doug.

