Catherine Zeta-Jones wows in strapless dress as she parties with daughter Carys in celebratory family photo

It is Mother's Day in the UK, and Catherine Zeta-Jones is paying tribute to the most special women in her life: her mother, and her beloved daughter Carys Douglas.

Sharing throwback photos on the special day, the actress put her family's stunning looks on full display, and proved just how strong their genes are!

Fans couldn't get over just how much she looks like her own mom, Patricia Fair, and how much her daughter, Carys, takes after her too.

Catherine took to Instagram to share a slew of throwback photos featuring her mom, first sharing a snapshot of the two side by side seemingly while on vacation, both looking not only perfectly sunkissed, but like true doppelgängers of each other.

She also shared a family portrait of her alongside her mom, and her two kids, Carys,19, and Dylan, 22, partying it up together.

The throwback captures Catherine looking glowy as ever in a black strapless dress, posing cheek to cheek with Dylan, who has his little sister and his grandmother squished next to him, all donning party attire and even matching white sunglasses and feather boas.

The actress shared a heartfelt tribute in honor of her mom and daughter

"Dearest Mam, on this day, and everyday, you inspire me and love me for everything I am and everything I am not," the star wrote in her caption.

She endearingly added: "Could there possibly be enough days to thank you? You are my Queen," before capping the heartfelt tribute off with a sweet: "I love you Mam" alongside a heart emoji.

Catherine's daughter, her youngest, is already all grown up

Fans were quick to gush over the family photos, taking to the comments section under the post to note just how much they all look alike.

"Cuteeee… two wonderful women, beauty comes from genetics," one fan said, as others added: "That's what I call good genetics," and: "Awww!! What a beautiful family you have!!! Your mother is gorgeous!!" as well as: "Happy birthday to your mum! You look so much like your mother, it's uncanny."

